10th Mountain Division Soldiers train with new method of electronic warfare

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 4, 2023) – Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division conducted the 4th Hunter EMS training event May 2-5 on Fort Drum. The event aimed to enhance the unit's capabilities.



The Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, and 10th Mountain Division Artillery spent the week experimenting with a new system to conduct electronic warfare more effectively. The new method allows for more precise location targeting on a digital map than previous methods.



The mission capabilities of the new system are still in the early stages. The process involves teams deploying emitters that transmit a signal back to headquarters to better pinpoint an unfamiliar radio signal or any device transmitting a signal. The data collected provides leadership with more accurate information for decision-making.



First Lt. Alexander Otto said this new system is a significant improvement for the field.



"As a whole, we're trying to figure out the best way to get this information," Otto said. "We want to make it useful so that it can help develop the battlefield."



The unit is testing an experimental process that involves deploying two or more sensors to collect more accurate data. This is the first time this process has been conducted, and the unit seeks to overcome the challenge.



To assist in this exercise, the 10th Mountain Division enlisted the help of the non-profit organization MITRE Corporation. MITRE specializes in technological discoveries and problem-solving to advance national security.



Staff Sgt. Jose Hamtig said he believes that this mission is essential to ensuring dominance in the field in any military conflict.



"Extrapolating all that data together could help the commander make a wise decision on where these sensors or these targets could be," Hamtig said.



This new system is a new kind of military asset that can help the U.S. Army engage the battlefield through a much clearer lens.

