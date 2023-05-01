PENSACOLA, Fla. - U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief (CMC) for the 2024-2026 show seasons, May 5.



Command Master Chief Matthew Dawson was selected by Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader, Cmdr. Alex Armatas, to serve as the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor.



Dawson is currently the CMC of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 in Guam and will assume his role following the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola Nov. 2.



The role of the command master chief is to advise and assist the commanding officer regarding all enlisted Sailor policies and programs.



Dawson holds a bachelor's degree in Healthcare Management, is a graduate of the Executive Medical Department Enlisted Course and the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, where he was awarded the Oral Communications award.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.



For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2023 and 2024 air show schedules, visit https://www.blueangels.navy.mil.



-Blue Angels-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:07 Story ID: 444090 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 148 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Announce Selection of 2024-2026 Command Master Chief, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.