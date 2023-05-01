Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief (CMC) for the 2024-2026 show seasons, May 5.

    U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief (CMC) for the 2024-2026 show seasons, May 5.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Russell 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief (CMC) for the 2024-2026 show seasons, May 5.

    Command Master Chief Matthew Dawson was selected by Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader, Cmdr. Alex Armatas, to serve as the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:13
    Photo ID: 7778945
    VIRIN: 220405-N-OR184-1001
    Resolution: 2582x3227
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief (CMC) for the 2024-2026 show seasons, May 5., by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue Angels Announce Selection of 2024-2026 Command Master Chief

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron
    Blue Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT