PENSACOLA, Fla. - U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief (CMC) for the 2024-2026 show seasons, May 5.
Command Master Chief Matthew Dawson was selected by Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader, Cmdr. Alex Armatas, to serve as the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor.
This work, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team's command master chief (CMC) for the 2024-2026 show seasons, May 5., by CPO Michael Russell
Blue Angels Announce Selection of 2024-2026 Command Master Chief
