USS Oakland (LCS 24) Blue Crew Changes Command

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2023) Cmdr. John “Nick” Van Wagoner relieved Cmdr. Derek Jaskowiak, a native of St. Louis, Mo., as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) Blue crew during a ceremony pier side at Naval Base San Diego aboard USS Kansas City (LCS 22), May 4.

During Jaskowiak’s tenure as commanding officer, Oakland Blue crew embarked on the ship’s maiden deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, conducting forward presence and deterrence missions in waters like the South China Sea. Additionally, the crew sailed with the Bangladesh Navy and eight other nations during the combined International Fleet Review 2022, participated in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the battle of Guadalcanal, and executed the Secretary of Defense’s Oceania Maritime Security Initiative with the U.S. Coast Guard and partners throughout the region to suppress illicit maritime activities like illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing and transnational crime.

“I am truly thankful for the time I had with Oakland Blue crew,” said Jaskowiak. “The crew is an award-winning team that has seen it all from delivery in Alabama, commissioning in Oakland, and a deployment.”

Under Jaskowiak’s command, the Oakland Blue crew received the Battle “E” efficiency award that recognizes outstanding command performance for both command and overall Force warfighting readiness. The criterion for the Battle “E” Award is the overall readiness of a crew to execute its combat mission.

Oakland Gold crew is currently deployed on the ship, serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Van Wagoner, a native of Annapolis, Md., previously served as executive officer aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6) Blue crew.

Oakland, homeported in San Diego, Calif., is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. As a ship within Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, Oakland integrates with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

