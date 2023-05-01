Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster offers Food Handlers training

    Ms. DeLinda Blain, left, receives her Food Handlers Course completion card from Cpt. Dwight Zieglar, Lyster's Public Health Environmental Science and Engineer.

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Story by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Is your unit or readiness group planning an event serving food? Make sure your Food Handlers Course certificate is up to date. The Food Handlers Course is provided by Lyster Army Health Clinic’s Environmental Health Team.

    The purpose of the training is to preserve the readiness and safety of our military community and enhance awareness. The training is also required for specific social activities involving food and drink. Certificates of completion are issued at the end of the block of instruction and remain valid for one calendar year.

    “It is essential that people who undertake food service operations understand the importance of safe food handling procedures. Untrained and undereducated food handlers pose the greatest threat in the food service industry. Those performing food service activities are burdened with a great deal of responsibility to ensure that food safety is the priority,” explained Cpt. Dwight Zieglar, Lyster’s Public Health Environmental Science and Engineer.

    To register for a class, contact the Public Health team at (334) 255-7253 or visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care for more information.

