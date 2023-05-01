Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster offers Food Handlers training

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Ms. DeLinda Blain, left, receives her Food Handlers Course completion card from Cpt. Dwight Zieglar, right, Lyster’s Public Health Environmental Science and Engineer. The Food Handlers Course certificate is valid 1-year from date of issue. To learn more about the class visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care

    This work, Lyster offers Food Handlers training, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

