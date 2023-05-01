Ms. DeLinda Blain, left, receives her Food Handlers Course completion card from Cpt. Dwight Zieglar, right, Lyster’s Public Health Environmental Science and Engineer. The Food Handlers Course certificate is valid 1-year from date of issue. To learn more about the class visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 11:56
|Photo ID:
|7777272
|VIRIN:
|230504-A-TT449-755
|Resolution:
|3544x2765
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lyster offers Food Handlers training, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lyster offers Food Handlers training
