Café Del Monte Grand Opening Hails New Experience in Dining

Ribbon cutting day for the new Café Del Monte finally arrived May 1, with music in the air and a balloon festooned archway adorning the café entrance in the newly constructed quad next to the Dudley Knox Library. An audience of about a hundred NPS students, faculty, staff and well-wishers were present to witness the grand-opening ceremony, emcee’d by Morale Welfare and Recreation Quality of Life Director Kyley Rhodus.



Rhodus and his MWR team from several departments brought together all the moving parts of the project to fruition, helping in the seamless transition from the single-wide trailer known as the “Love Shack” to the new café building.



“This project has been over a decade in the making,” said Rhodus. “Thank you to all those involved with the genesis of this project to include my predecessor Megan Ryan, Our Region Fleet and Family Readiness Director Ron Vogel, projects Manager Jim Sitar, and each of the Commanding Officers and Public Works Officers in succession that helped push this project to the finish line.



Rhodus turned the mic over to Naval Support Activity Commanding (NSAM) Officer Captain Paul M. Dale for his remarks on the opening.



“Many of you have long been faithful customers of the Café or more affectionately known as the “Love Shack”. Although much of the menu will remain the same, the new Café will feature an expanded Pastry and Doughnut program, a new build your own Pizza program, full grab and go offerings for those in a hurry, and of course the daily specials that most of you frequent the Café for,” said Dale.



Nearly everyone at NPS knows the menu and the quality of the food at the Café Del Monte is due to the passionate care and love of cooking that Chef Loveday Camille brings to his kitchen. His namesake for the old kitchen on the quad “Love Shack” says it all. NPS folks have been enjoying the savory menu the Chef provides every weekday. He’s been doing it for over 20-years.



Special thanks went out to former NSAM C.O. Capt. Rich Wiley, who broke ground on the project in 2018 along with Loveday, and Environmental Director Vicki Taber who agreed with Capt. Dale, that although the facility sits upon the University district of the base, the final design of the facility should complement the historic district of NSA Monterey and the Hotel Del Monte. There were many negotiations over the years that were hammered out to get the building approved and constructed.



“You will also notice once inside the café that we have put an open-air Coastal California spin on its design with retractable garage doors, added Dale. “There is a relaxation room that can be converted into a meeting space, as well as indoor seating to complement the outdoor tables and chairs. There will also be a Ticket and Tours table set up on occasion to support our Community Recreation offerings.”





“And finally, it’s time to say goodbye to the much beloved “Love Shack”, said Rhodus from the podium. “The old Café Del Monte (Love Shack) will be leveled in the coming days - you have served us well in the long-standing Navy tradition of making a temporary building permanent. And now, the moment you all have been waiting for, the ribbon cutting and opening the doors to this beautiful facility,” said Rhodus.



After munching on free appetizers of tasty ribs and hand-made pizza, patrons poured into the new café to order their favorite lunch items. Loveday was seen running back and forth from the kitchen and then to well-wishers in line ordering food. The pride and joy of the day could be seen in his face.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 18:02 Story ID: 443986 Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Café Del Monte Grand Opening Hails New Experience in Dining, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.