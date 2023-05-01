Eglin officer named AF SARC of the year

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - A 96th Test Wing Airman recently won the Air Force Liz Blanc Exceptional Sexual Assault Response Coordinator of the Year award March 31.



The DOD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office recognized Capt. Brittaney Garner for her advocacy and contributions to military members affected by sexual assault.



One coordinator from each DOD branch is selected to receive the award based on his or her exceptional performance and efforts toward victim response.



“Capt. Garner epitomized compassion and understanding for our clients,” said Lauren Barboza, Eglin’s lead SARC. “This is matched by her understanding of the impact emotional trauma, often unresolved, has when they come to us for help.”



Garner revitalized the Eglin SAPR team by almost doubling its personnel, ensuring the office had enough manpower to properly care for victims. She was instrumental in cultivating the relationships and collaboration needed for a successful response operation.



“There is no ‘I’ in SARC, but there is an ‘A’ in team,” Garner said. “My team and I work around the clock to help combat the nefarious impacts of sexual trauma and abuse.”



Garner’s dedication to the SAPR program goes beyond Eglin.



She conducted an inaugural SARC training to staff located at 13 bases, communicating new policies across the Florida Panhandle, Tennessee and Georgia. Her coaching and mentoring will have lasting impacts on sexual assault response within the military.



“There are too many people suffering in silence from the invisible wounds of sexual assault,” Garner said. “Know you are not alone, and there is help.”

