Fort Riley wraps up Month of the Military Child

FORT RILEY, Kan. – A Fort Riley youth poses for a photo with Spider Man. Spider Man was one of the characters that children could meet during the Fort Riley MOMC Kids Fest celebration. Fort Riley Child and Youth Services hosted the celebration to close out Month of the Military Child. Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor and celebrate military children and youth for their service, commitment, and sacrifice in support of the Army's Mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer "JJ" James, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

Fort Riley Child and Youth Services wrapped up Month of the Military Child with a Kids Fest celebration April 29. Over 1100 children, parents, and guests headed to Riley’s Community Center to enjoy games, activities, a CYS art gallery, wagon rides and horse encounters provided by the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, a visit from Spider Man and much more.



Wendy Winston, Fort Riley Child and Youth Services Coordinator, explained “MOMC Kids Fest serves as a great opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the end of the Month of the Military Child as it underscores the important role our military children play in the Army community.”



Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor and celebrate military children and youth for their service, commitment, and sacrifice in support of the Army’s mission. Fort Riley celebrated MOMC 2023 “Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present, Shaping the Future” throughout the month starting with a 5k Color Fun Run/Walk and a MOMC proclamation signing. Other activities included a parade, pancake breakfast, family field trip, and the Operation Megaphone overnight lock-in for 6th – 12th graders.



There are currently over 1.6 million military children across active duty and reserve branches. Military families move every two to three years on average, and military children change schools an average of six to nine times from kindergarten through high school graduation.



"This April, we honor the 1,602,261 military children, youth and teens serving alongside our nation's service members," said Patricia Montes Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy. "Our military kids bring joy to our hearts, and we work hard to ensure they have access to the support and resources they need."

For more information about other CYS activities and opportunities on Fort Riley, please visit https://riley.armymwr.com/categories/cys-services.