New Deputy Garrison Manager steps into role at YPG's Garrison

U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground welcomed a new Deputy Garrison Manager (DGM) in mid-April. Dan Carter has served in the government specifically in the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) directorate for nearly 20-years. This position elevates him to the next level in leadership.



Carter says about the position, “It was a wonderful blessing receiving this job offer.”



He was comfortable in his interviews but still “shocked” when he was selected yet knows the work he’s done at remote installations around the world made him a strong candidate.



“Not everyone is made mentally for a remote and isolated community. There are a lot of challenges, especially with the hiring.”



Carter has worked as the MWR director at three different garrisons. He did a stint in Puerto Rico’s Fort Buchanan for three and a half years and another three years in Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras.



As the DGM, Carter is responsible to overseeing the directorates which make up the Garrison. The Garrison on an installation is the community support functions that are vital for a community to thrive. The directorates that provide quality of life programs such as MWR, Army Community Services, the Fire and Police Departments all fall into this category.



“When you have Soldiers and service members protecting the country, it’s important that we provide them that quality of life and protection similar to if they were living outside of post.”



He adds, “We are about people first. A lot of people say that, but actions speak louder than words and my job is to make that action happen so that’s my goal.”



Prior to arriving at YPG he worked at Sierra Army Depot in Northeast California, which is similar to YPG in the sense that it is remote and civilians outnumber Soldiers, providing Carter with an understanding of challenges unique to remote installations.



“There’s a lot of times you have to think outside the box to make it work.” He goes on to explain, "When you are in the states you have a lot of luxuries technology and infrastructure-wise, such as credit card capabilities. In remote locations, sometimes those are a challenge.”



Now in Yuma, Carter is looking forward to the warm climate and has been well received by the community thus far.



“Everyone has been very respectful and warm and greeting me 'hello' when I walk my little puppy.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 10:58 Story ID: 443809 Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Deputy Garrison Manager steps into role at YPG's Garrison, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.