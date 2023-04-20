Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Deputy Garrison Manager steps into role at YPG's Garrison

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Dan Carter stepped into the role of Deputy Garrison Manager at U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground in mid-April. (U.S. Army photo)

    This work, New Deputy Garrison Manager steps into role at YPG's Garrison, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Deputy Garrison Manager steps into role at YPG's Garrison

    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG
    Deputy Garrison Manager
    Dan Carter

