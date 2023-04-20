Kendall Recreation Area closure extended into August 2023

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (May 2, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Kendall Campground and Day Use Area below Wolf Creek Dam, to include its boat ramp and roadway along the riverside campground, will remain closed into August 2023 as repairs continue to rehabilitate flood damage sustained in February 2019.



Bluegrass Contracting, a veteran-owned small business located in Lexington, Kentucky, is the contractor for the project. The work includes erosion control installations, rock deliveries, and heavy equipment operation in three separate areas along the shoreline.



The Federal Highway Administration is supervising the project. U.S. Department of Transportation approved barricades are being used to close the roadways affected by the closure.



During the closure, boaters are encouraged to use an alternate boat launch ramp that is available just downstream of Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River at the end of Ray Mann Road.



“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause to our valued visitors, and it is important work that is needed to fix erosion damage along the shoreline,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager of Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake. “Our visitors will have improved river access and a protected campground to ensure recreation opportunities well into the future.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337 and follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCumberland.

