Laurel Beach parking lot closed May 3 for maintenance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 2, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Laurel Beach parking lot at Laurel River Lake in London, Kentucky, is closing Wednesday, May 3, 2023, while maintenance to the asphalt surface is accomplished.



“While this temporary closure may cause an inconvenience to our valued visitors, we look forward to this work that will provide the public a safer parking experience. Our team is performing necessary maintenance to the parking area in preparation for the upcoming recreation season,” said Melissa Latham, facility manager.



Alternate parking is available during this closure at the Southern Pedestrian Beach access adjacent Highway 1193.



Call the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office at 606-679-6337 for more information about the Laurel Beach parking lot closure.​​



Call the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager's Office at 606-679-6337 for more information about the Laurel Beach parking lot closure.

Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023