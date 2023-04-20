Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laurel Beach parking lot closed May 3 for maintenance

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 2, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Laurel Beach parking lot at Laurel River Lake in London, Kentucky, is closing Wednesday, May 3, 2023, while maintenance to the asphalt surface is accomplished.

    “While this temporary closure may cause an inconvenience to our valued visitors, we look forward to this work that will provide the public a safer parking experience. Our team is performing necessary maintenance to the parking area in preparation for the upcoming recreation season,” said Melissa Latham, facility manager.

    Alternate parking is available during this closure at the Southern Pedestrian Beach access adjacent Highway 1193.

    Call the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office at 606-679-6337 for more information about the Laurel Beach parking lot closure.​​

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Laurel River Lake on Facebook at www.facebok.com/laurelriverlake.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Laurel River Dam
    Laurel River Lake
    Laurel Beach
    Parking Lot Maintenance

