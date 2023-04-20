Public workshop set for Cheatham Lake Shoreline Management Plan update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 1, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Cheatham Lake Resource Management Office is holding a public workshop for its shoreline management plan update.



The public workshop is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Ashland City Elementary School Library located at 108 Elizabeth Street in Ashland City, Tennessee.



The purpose of this workshop is to provide stakeholders and the public an opportunity to propose improvements as the Corps of Engineers updates the current 2018 Shoreline Management Plan.



Cheatham Lake Resource Manager Tadd Potter said that due to the increased development surrounding Cheatham Lake, along with the high demand for recreational opportunities, the frequency of unauthorized uses of public property is increasing and effective implementation of the SMP is essential.



Proposed updates to the plan include changes to dock length in special circumstances and limiting length of docks past Cumberland River mile 193, along with other minor changes that clarify the intent and purpose of the shoreline management plan.



A draft copy of the Shoreline Management Plan is posted on the USACE Digital Library at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll7/id/23588. Copies are available for review at the workshop. Written comments and requests are accepted at the workshop or can be mailed to the Cheatham Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 1798 Cheatham Dam Rd., Ashland City, TN 37015. All mailed comments and requests must be received by the Resource Manager no later than Wednesday, June 18, 2023, to be considered.



Call the Cheatham Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-792-5697 for more information about the public workshop and shoreline management plan update.



Call the Cheatham Lake Resource Manager's Office at 615-792-5697 for more information about the public workshop and shoreline management plan update.

