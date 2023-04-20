Navy Medicine Civilian Corps turns six at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | A Navy Medicine Civilian Corps shared slice…In recognizing the Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | A Navy Medicine Civilian Corps shared slice…In recognizing the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps’ sixth birthday, the Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton staff member with the most longevity, Ray Howard (right), cook leader, with 47 years of federal service, is joined by Amazon Morgan with two months in Health Records, for the traditional cake cutting venture (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

To tally all the accumulated years for Navy Civilian Corps workers like Ray Howard, cook leader at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, a calculator would make the addition process easier.



Howard started his 47 years – and counting - federal service career 1974. Along with five years of active duty service, there were 20 years working at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, followed by his current assignment of 22 years – and counting – at NMRTC Bremerton.



Howard was joined by other men and women of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps who were recognized on the sixth anniversary with birthday wishes.



“It was back on April 30, 2018, that we celebrated the first anniversary of the Civilian Corps, Navy Medicine’s newest corps which joined our others, Dental Corps, Hospital Corps, Medical Corps, Medical Service Corps, and Nurse Corps,” explained Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer. “It is with distinct honor that we continue to recognize our valued and talented civilian workforce, both professionally and personally, on this, the sixth anniversary of being officially established.”



Vice Admiral C. Forrest Faison III, Navy Surgeon General and Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, authorized the establishment of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps as part of Navy Medicine’s Corps Chiefs Office, April 30, 2017.



“Our federal employees have long been the glue of our organization that ensures continuity of care and mission accomplishment,” stated Fitzpatrick. “They provide stability, commitment and corporate knowledge to continually help us meet our operational readiness needs and care for our patients.”



Howard is one of more than 2,200 personnel in 125 unique job series throughout Navy Medicine.



“I enjoy what I do. I really didn’t think I’d be here this long, but the place grows on you. It’s been good. I work with a bunch of class people and there is still a need for what we do,” said Howard.



Mark O. Boman, Navy Medicine Civilian Corps director, sent birthday wishes to “all Civilian Corps colleagues,” which was shared to those in attendance, “Together, we have again consistently demonstrated unparalleled resourcefulness, adaptability and especially resiliency while partnering with our Navy Medicine colleagues to meet the mission,” read a portion of the letter.



Each of you are a crucial part of who are as a military treatment facility. Each of you is a valued employee. I treasure you all as colleagues,” commented Fitzpatrick.



“As long as we can make just one person’s day better, then we’ve done our job,” added Howard. “I’ve made my day, too.”