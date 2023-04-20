Navy Medicine Civilian Corps turns six at NMRTC Bremerton

A Navy Medicine Civilian Corps shared slice…In recognizing the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps’ sixth birthday, the Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton staff member with the most longevity, Ray Howard (right), cook leader, with 47 years of federal service, is joined by Amazon Morgan with two months in Health Records, for the traditional cake cutting venture (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

