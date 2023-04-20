Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Civilian Corps turns six at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A Navy Medicine Civilian Corps shared slice…In recognizing the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps’ sixth birthday, the Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton staff member with the most longevity, Ray Howard (right), cook leader, with 47 years of federal service, is joined by Amazon Morgan with two months in Health Records, for the traditional cake cutting venture (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    VIRIN: 230428-N-HU933-0061
    civilian corps
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

