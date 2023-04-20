Division Conducts Change of Responsibility Ceremony

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony, during which the Division Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp transferred responsibility to the incoming Division Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, Fort Campbell, Ky., April 28, 2023.



The Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors.



Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st, spoke during the ceremony and reminisced about his time working alongside Knapp.



"With their unparalleled empathy and care for Soldiers, Command Sgt. Maj. Knapp spearheaded and implemented several cohesion-bolstering division-wide initiatives with incredible results," said McGee. "Changing a culture of an organization with 20,000 Soldiers is exceptionally difficult, and she left no stone unturned to make this change a reality and make the lives of Soldiers better."



After passing the organizational colors, both of the command sergeants major addressed the formation and attendees.



Knapp, who assumed her role in 2021, spoke about her experience in the past couple of years with McGee.



"I can say, without a doubt, the 101st Airborne Division is better prepared for the large-scale combat operations fight because of your vision and your leadership," Knapp said. "This is a unit that is trained, fit, disciplined, cohesive -- and when that day comes, it will be ready, no matter the time or the place. You challenged us, you held us accountable, and I'm proud to have been your senior enlisted advisor."



Knapp acknowledged Walker's accomplishment and looked forward to the future of the division.



"I'm excited for you to write new chapters in our history and continue the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division," said Knapp. "Sergeant Major, you've already started to make a difference in the past 90 days that you've been covering down. I know this division will continue to thrive under your leadership."



Walker, incoming division command sergeant major, said he looked forward to serving alongside the Soldiers of the 101st.



"We stand as the highest trained and most versatile combat formation in the Army's inventory," Walker said. "Get ready and stay ready to answer our nation's call, because when the Army wants it done, they're calling the 101."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 18:17 Story ID: 443669 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Division Conducts Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SPC Mary Louise Esguerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.