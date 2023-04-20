USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 230427-N-ZS023-1131 SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2023) Cmdr. Jayson Larsen (right) relieved...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230427-N-ZS023-1131 SAN DIEGO (April 13, 2023) Cmdr. Jayson Larsen (right) relieved Cmdr. David Catterall (left) April 13 as commanding officer of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Commissioned in 1995, Fitzgerald is homeported in San Diego, California where the ship is currently undergoing a series of upgrades and repairs in preparation for future sustained operations at sea. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Jayson Larsen relieved Cmdr. David Catterall as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a change of command ceremony at USS Midway, April 13.



With officers and enlisted Sailors in attendance, Catterall passed command to Larsen in an exchange on the ship’s flight deck. Capt. Matthew Foster, deputy commodore destroyer squadron (DESRON) 21, presided over the ceremony while Capt. Brian Ribota, former commodore of DESRON 21 was the guest speaker.



Catterall has held command of Fitzgerald for the past 18 months and leaves behind a legacy of profound success including an eight-month deployment across the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th fleets, the ship’s participation at multinational exercises Milan 2022 and Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, and the successful demonstration of the ship’s ballistic missile defense capabilities conducted during the recent Pacific Dragon 2022 exercise. He was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal by Foster for his exceptional dedication to excellence in leadership throughout the tenure of his command.



Reflecting upon his numerous successes, Catterall gave special thanks to the wide variety of positive influences garnered throughout his life and career; from the staff at Boston University where he earned his degree in political science, to his first department head and first executive officer, Capt. Bateshansky (ret.) and Capt. Barnes (ret.) respectively.



“Get ready, secure for sea, stand by to answer all bells…we will be out to sea where we belong, and, if called upon by this great nation to fight, we will win,” said Larsen.



Particular emphasis was placed on the insurmountable legacy left behind by the ship’s namesake LT. William Fitzgerald, and the importance of the ship’s motto “Protect Your People.”



Commissioned in 1995, Fitzgerald is homeported in San Diego, California where the ship is currently undergoing a series of upgrades and repairs in preparation for future sustained operations at sea.