960 CW Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium 2023

Courtesy Photo | The 960th Cyberspace Wing first sergeants pose with Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, Command Chief of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, for a photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on March 27, 2023. First sergeants are instrumental in promoting a culture of excellence and sustaining standards of professionalism and discipline within their units. (Courtesy photo)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 960th Cyberspace Wing welcomed 50 airmen as students to this year’s 960th CW Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium at JBSA-Lackland, Texas on March 27, 2023. During their visit, the airmen, Tech. Sgts. and above, were trained on the responsibilities, roles, and resources related to the duties of first sergeants. Attendees included members across all Total Force components (Regular Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve).

“One of the most valuable things to have come out of this was the significance of Total Force Integration and working directly with our partners across the Total Force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, Command Chief of the 960th Cyberspace Wing. “All this was ultimately to prepare and provide resources for our NCOs on the road to becoming first sergeants – opening their eyes to what happens behind the scenes – that they might be able to take those skills back today.”

During the symposium, they received training in the form of seminars on leadership, communication, teamwork, and decision-making. The seminars were supplemented by exercises and workshops designed to improve the Airmen’s’ readiness and ability to operate as a leader driving positive change.

One of the highlights of the symposium was a volunteer event at San Antonio Food Bank. The symposium attendees, and hosting members from Joint Base San Antonio, helped process 13,628 lbs. of food which equated to 10,002 meals. Additionally, some meals were also provided to the local homeless population.

During the planning of the volunteer event, the San Antonio Food Bank Administrator had indicated an increase of families in need of assistance due to the national inflation and SNAP benefits diminishing as part of a federal unwinding of pandemic-era assistance. The San Antonio Foodbank expressed their gratitude to the volunteers that helped to serve food-insecure families in the local and South Texas areas.

Through the lessons and resources provided at the symposium, the graduate airmen return to their units ready to deliver the leadership and skills necessary to bolster Air Force lethality and readiness.