SMDC is Army’s Best Place to Work

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, leads his USASMDC team up Stairwell B at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. With a “People First” leadership philosophy, SMDC ties with U.S. Army Special Operations Command for first place ranking of the Best Places to Work in the Army in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command ties for the first place ranking of the best commands to work for in the Army in 2022.



USASMDC’s Best Places to Work in the Army placement rose for the third year in a row claiming the highest engagement and satisfaction score for the U.S. Army in 2022 thanks to command leadership’s focus on SMDC teammates and putting “People First.”



The Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings offer an assessment of how federal public servants view their jobs and workplaces, providing employee perspectives on leadership, pay, innovation, work-life balance and other issues. In their scoring, SMDC ranked first among the U.S. Army’s participating organizations, tying with U.S. Army Special Operations Command, or USASOC.



With an overall engagement and satisfaction Score of 76.1, SMDC is not only the top-ranking Army organization on Redstone Arsenal and the Army itself, but also rated higher than any command across all branches of the U.S. military: Army; Navy; Air Force; Marines; and Space Force.



“In case you haven’t heard, SMDC is the #1 Best Place to Work in the Army, tied with our triad partner, USASOC,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, SMDC commanding general. “I am both proud and grateful for your efforts in helping our command achieve this recognition.”



Karbler said SMDC’s results showed its employees feel valued, and what they do directly contributes to the success of the mission.



“As we continue down the path of improvement, the Civilian Workforce Development group led two brainstorming sessions last month; one for non-supervisors and one for supervisors,” Karbler said. “Great feedback, the team reviewed all the notes and are developing action items to address your concerns. I want to thank everyone who took time to participate in these sessions and to thank you for your openness and willingness to share your thoughts, ideas, and recommendations.



“I am truly humbled and honored to be on the SMDC Team and a part of the SMDC Family,” he added.



The overall rankings are determined by an “employee engagement score” calculated by the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, and Boston Consulting Group. In 2022, SMDC was the number one ranked DoD command in terms of work-life balance and teamwork and ranked number two in terms of effective leadership across all five military branches.



Dana Henslee, organizational adviser for the SMDC Civilian Workforce Development, said she remembered back in 2018 when the command first started talking about “Best Place to Work.” She said that year they visited with NASA on Redstone Arsenal to talk with them about the things NASA accomplished to be the Best Place to Work to determine how SMDC could leverage their ideas.



“When Lt. Gen. Karbler arrived, he had a goal to be the number one best place to work so that gave us the momentum we needed to really move forward,” Henslee said. “We have focused a lot of attention on trying to address personnel concerns, improving the work environment and working toward this goal. We have been eyeing this for a long time, so it’s very exciting to finally achieve our goal.”



Henslee said in 2020, SMDC began conducting “brainstorming” sessions that all command personnel were invited to participate in. During these sessions the command focused the discussion on specific areas that needed to improve. Any ideas or recommendations shared that were actionable, were developed into action items.



“Another initiative that has had a huge impact is the commanding general’s ‘People First,’ where individuals are recognized in the CG’s weekly meeting and then he personally reaches out to those individuals who were recognized,” Henslee said. “I also think giving personnel the opportunity to be heard and then them seeing that actions were being taken based on their input made a difference.”



Henslee said there are a couple of areas like communication and recognition to work on, so the command will continue to highlight these areas and find ways to make improvements. She added SMDC will continue to provide personnel with an opportunity to share their ideas and recommendations, as well as a way for them to be heard.



“I am very excited to achieve this goal,” Henslee said. “Even though we did some good things and made improvements, what had the biggest impact was the support from our senior leaders and the top down emphasis on making SMDC a great place to work. Without that support and emphasis we would never have achieved this goal.”



Richard P. De Fatta, deputy to the SMDC commander, said being considered the best place to work amongst all Army organizations is an amazing accomplishment and reflects leadership that cares enough about our incredible team of professionals to always strive to make a tangible difference



“I could not be prouder of an organizational culture that provides opportunities to express any concerns and consciously strives to address those concerns with tangible improvements,” De Fatta said. “It is critical that our SMDC teammates take the time and effort to discuss, understand, and suggest ways we can improve the command’s operational environment. The best leadership initiatives are not effective unless they are based on actual team perspectives and concerns. Otherwise, we can only make incremental improvements and may not significantly impact conditions.



“We are committed to staying on top and will double down our efforts to maintain a safe, meaningful, and effective working environment,” he added. “Our people are our greatest force multiplying resource and deserve the best we can offer.”