SMDC is Army’s Best Place to Work

Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, leads his USASMDC team up Stairwell B at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. With a “People First” leadership philosophy, SMDC ties with U.S. Army Special Operations Command for first place ranking of the Best Places to Work in the Army in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Cutshaw)

