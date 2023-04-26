Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDC is Army’s Best Place to Work

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Jason Cutshaw 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, leads his USASMDC team up Stairwell B at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. With a “People First” leadership philosophy, SMDC ties with U.S. Army Special Operations Command for first place ranking of the Best Places to Work in the Army in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Cutshaw)

    This work, SMDC is Army’s Best Place to Work, by Jason Cutshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Daniel Karbler
    SMDC
    Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    Richard De Fatta
    Best Places to Work
    Dana Henslee

