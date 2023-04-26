$41.4M contract awarded for AHTS Flight Simulator Facility

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $41.4 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract, April 25, to The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company for construction of a Flight Simulator Facility to support the Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field, Florida.



The TH-73A Thrasher helicopter is just one part of the AHTS that is replacing the Navy’s aging fleet of TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters, which have been in service for over 30 years.



“The new flight simulator facility, also part of the AHTS, will provide our newest aviators with a modern learning environment that complements their training in the TH-73A,” said Capt. Jade Lepke, Commodore of Training Air Wing Five.



The project constructs a single-story facility that will be divided into three functional spaces: academics, simulator bay, and administrative functions.



The academics section will contain all spaces related to conduct pilot training and student services. The simulator bay is a high-bay space that will accommodate 18 helicopter simulators. The administrative spaces will provide an area to conduct simulator maintenance and flight instructor administration.



In addition to the high fidelity flight simulators, the facility will take advantage of the latest in mixed reality simulators and smart classroom technology.



Lepke said, “This new technology will ensure our students receive interactive training that will undoubtedly make every flight hour in the TH-73A more effective and will train a more capable naval aviator for the Fleet.”



The contract also provides for facility-related control systems to include cybersecurity features in accordance with current DoD criteria. Paving and site improvements include grading, parking facility, roadways, curbs, sidewalks, landscaping, mechanical equipment pad, dumpster pad and exterior signage. Electrical utilities include primary and secondary distribution systems, outside lighting, transformers, and telecommunications infrastructure. Mechanical utilities include sanitary sewer lines, storm water lines, potable and fire protection water supply lines, and chilled water lines.



Work will be performed at Milton, Florida, and is expected to be completed by April 2027.

