Admin Professional Day…Every Day at NMRTC Bremerton

Amidst such designations and descriptions, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton saluted the hard work, dedication, and skill of the command’s administrative professionals and front desk staff on Administrative Professional Day, April 26, 2023.



“They really are the backbone of our daily operations at the core hospital and our branch health clinics. Thank you for everything you do,” exclaimed Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer.



The history of the day dates back to 1952, as National Professional Secretaries Week and National Secretary's Day were created to recognize the importance and value of the secretarial position to a company or business or military organization like NMRTC Bremerton.



The name of this special day has appropriately changed and evolved over the years to refer to as 'Administrative Professionals Day,' which helps to broaden the scope and skill set of all administrative support staff across all disciplines.



The principle remains the same in taking the time to acknowledge, recognize, and celebrate the values and importance of the job that all of our administrative professionals and front desk staff do on a daily basis.



From our clinics to administrative and clinical support departments, we simply cannot understate the vital work they all provide to keep us functioning at a high level every day. Simply put, we could not do it without you,” stated Fitzpatrick.



There are many disciplines and specialties at a military treatment facility, “yet our administrative professionals in all departments are our lifeblood,” added Fitzpatrick.