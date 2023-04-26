Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admin Professional Day…Every Day at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    They’ve been referred to as the command backbone and the glue which holds the command together. Amidst such designations and descriptions, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton saluted the hard work, dedication, and skill of the command’s administrative professionals and front desk staff on Administrative Professional Day, April 26, 2023 (Official photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
