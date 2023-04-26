They’ve been referred to as the command backbone and the glue which holds the command together. Amidst such designations and descriptions, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton saluted the hard work, dedication, and skill of the command’s administrative professionals and front desk staff on Administrative Professional Day, April 26, 2023 (Official photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7762441
|VIRIN:
|230426-N-HU933-001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|269.77 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Admin Professional Day…Every Day at NMRTC Bremerton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Admin Professional Day…Every Day at NMRTC Bremerton
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT