Purple Day for Calcium Elementary Students

Photo By Pfc. Samuel Bonney | 10th Mountain Division soldiers visit Calcium Primary School to hand out purple beads...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Samuel Bonney | 10th Mountain Division soldiers visit Calcium Primary School to hand out purple beads in support for the month of the military child at Calcium, NY, April 19, 2023. Soldiers stood outside of the school while students were entering the building and handed out purple beads and thanking them. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

CALCIUM, NY– Fort Drum soldiers from 10th Mountain Division visited Calcium Primary School on April 19, Purple Day, to support the Month of the Military Child by handing out purple bead necklaces to students.



The Month of the Military Child is observed in April to recognize and honor the sacrifices and contributions of military families and their children. Purple Day is specifically dedicated to raising awareness for the unique challenges military children face and the importance of supporting them.



The soldiers were standing at the front entrance of the building, purple beads in hand, ready to hand out necklaces to each and every student that came to school that day and thank them for their support.



The event was organized by the school in collaboration with the Fort Drum community as a way to show their support for military families and children. The school's principal, Kristen Freeman, expressed her gratitude to the soldiers for visiting and engaging with the students.



"When those buses pull up and they see all these soldiers are handing them beads and thanking them, it means the world to them," said Freeman.



The event was a success, with the students eagerly wearing their purple bead necklaces throughout the day. It was a small but meaningful gesture of support for military families and children and a reminder of the sacrifices they make for our country.