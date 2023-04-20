USNS City of Bismarck Honored with Model Dedication Ceremony in Namesake City

Courtesy Photo | BISMARCK Nd. (April 25, 2023)--A view of a scale model of Military Sealift Command's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BISMARCK Nd. (April 25, 2023)--A view of a scale model of Military Sealift Command's expeditionary fast transport USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. The Bismarck, North Dakota, City Commission hosted a dedication ceremony for the scale model at the library, April 25. see less | View Image Page

NOROLK, Va. (April 25, 2023)-The Bismarck, North Dakota, City Commission hosted a dedication ceremony for a scale model of Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), April 25.



The celebration, organized by the USNS City of Bismarck Committee, was held at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, where the ship model is on display. The event was held to honor the efforts of MSC Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) who crew USNS City of Bismarck.



“Like her 13 sister ships operating around the globe, City of Bismarck gives our naval force a competitive edge against potential adversaries through a unique combination of speed, capacity, flexibility, and a well-trained crew,” stated Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command.



Since the delivery of USNS City of Bismarck in December 2017, this ship has been providing assured logistics and specialized support to the joint warfighter. Hubbed out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ship has operated throughout the Pacific Theater, participating in activities such as the Pacific Partnership medical support mission, Koa Moana exercises in the Republic of Palau, and transporting Marine Corps and Army equipment and personnel throughout the region.



“The citizens of Bismarck are honored to have a U.S. Navy ship named after our city as many of our sons and daughters have served and are who are serving in the world’s greatest Navy,” according to Capt. Bob Wefald, Chairman, USNS City of Bismarck Committee. “Well read and informed people, as well as curious children, patronize our library, and they will understand and appreciate the wonderful connection between our city and the USNS City of Bismarck.”



Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, former City Commissioner Nancy Guy and members of the City Commission were in attendance at the ceremony.



“As this model will serve to educate future generations about the value and purpose of our U.S. Navy, please continue to highlight and remember the brave and dedicated Merchant Mariners who sail and operate this ship,” Wettlaufer charged. “May God continue to bless USNS City of Bismarck, the men and women who sail aboard her, and the citizens of Bismarck whose spirit lives within her.”



The scale model of USNS City of Bismarck was produced by SD Model Makers.



USNS City of Bismarck is crewed by 26 CIVMARs who are responsible for operating the ship. Their responsibilities include, navigation, propulsion, communications, galley services and hotel services.



“Thank you for sailing our ship,” Wefald stated to the crew of USNS City of Bismarck. “Best wishes for fair winds and following seas.”