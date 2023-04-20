LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP SQUADRON 2 HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

MAYPORT Fla. (April 24, 2023) – Capt. Mark Haney relieved Capt. David Miller as Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (LCSRON TWO) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, April 24.



During Miller’s command of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2, the staff and the two subordinate divisions trained 1300 new LCS Sailors and deployed a total of 14 deployments to the U.S. Fourth Fleet, U.S, Fifth Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 also welcomed four new Freedom-variant LCS to the Fleet; implemented upgrades to LCS training and support facilities upgrades, and completed a new Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 building.



Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 grew and evolved during Miller’s tenure. USS Sioux City deployed in April of 2022, becoming the first LCS to operate in the Baltic Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Northern Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Gulf. The Navy conducted a follow-on LCS study to continuing improving the reliability and maintainability of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program. A major outcome of that effort was the implementation of the combining gear modification, which greatly improved reliability and has been implemented on four Freedom-variant LCS to date.



“The LCS program is a family,” said Miller. “When Sailors and officers checked in with me I told them these three things, ‘be an expert in your field, lead, develop and train your subordinates, and have a broader impact across the command.’ That advice is truly why I’m here 32 years later.”



Prior to assuming command of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2, Haney served as commander of Surface Division 21.



“Thank you very much for everything you’ve done,” said Haney to Miller. “I’ve been in this program since 2014, and have seen you move this program forward in great strides. I look forward to continuing your legacy by continuing to advance these Sailors, these ships and this command to rise to meet the nation’s tasking.”



Located in Mayport, Florida, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 oversees all operational and administrative tasking of Surface Division 21, Mine Division 22, and two independently assigned LCS. LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

