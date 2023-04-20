Exchange Celebrates Military Shoppers with More than $500,000 in Giveaways in 2022

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated military shoppers in a big way in...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated military shoppers in a big way in 2022—with $524,000 given away in prizes! Read more about the more than 3,500 winners last year and how you could be a winner this year: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2o4. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated military shoppers in a big way in 2022—with more than $524,000 given away in prizes.



The Exchange hosts sweepstakes and giveaways throughout the year to thank and reward the military community. Prizes awarded last year include popular products, gift cards, cash and tickets to the Army-Navy Game. In all, more than 3,700 shoppers won in 2022.



“I shop at the base all the time. I love going out to the Exchange,” said Lois Quin, a disabled Army Veteran near Fairchild Air Force Base who won a recliner in the Exchange’s Free Friday program. “And it’s fabulous to have online shopping that’s delivered right to your home.”



Quin won by commenting on the weekly Free Friday giveaway post on the Exchange’s Facebook page. Other sweepstakes included the popular MILITARY STAR® card’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us, in which five grand-prize winners had their card balances paid in full, while another 35 winners received statement credits of $1,000 or $500.



“I use MILITARY STAR at the commissary, at restaurants and for gas,” said Air Force Capt. Matthew Wetmore, one of the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes grand-prize winners. “I’ve had the card ever since I joined.”



Military kids also had a chance to win through Month of the Military Child sweepstakes, as well as the You Made the Grade program, which honors military students’ academic excellence with biannual drawings. Students in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average can bring their report cards each grading period to their local PX or BX for a $10 or $20 gift card. They can also enter the worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $4,000 in prizes each semester.



“The Exchange gives back not only to the community through dividends but also to our shoppers through sweepstakes and contests,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Whether it’s one of our holiday pet photo contests, tactical gear giveaways in honor of the Services’ birthdays or a MILITARY STAR PlayStation 5 sweepstakes, the Exchange enjoys finding ways to celebrate and thank the best customers in the world.”



The Exchange hosts sweepstakes year-round. To enter, authorized shoppers 18 years and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. To participate in the Free Friday drawings, shoppers can follow the Exchange on Facebook at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange. For the You Made the Grade program, students can visit their local Exchange’s customer service desk.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange