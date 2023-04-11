Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Runway reconstruction: concrete evidence!

    Contactors with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare the ground for concrete during

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Contactors from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron work on the Wolf Pack flightline Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2023. The revitalization of the runway will help the Wolf Pack continue serving as a hub for combat airpower projection in the Indo-Pacific Region and is estimated to be completed by August 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

