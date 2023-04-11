Oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron has Change of Command

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- Cmdr. Kevin Harrington assumed the duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Wash. on April 21, 2023.

VP-46, the 'Grey Knights,' was established in 1931 making it the oldest maritime patrol squadron in U.S. Naval Aviation history.

Harrington is the 88th Commanding Officer, and relieved Cmdr. Frank P. Verducci III after serving one year as Executive Officer for the squadron. Harrington was relieved as Executive Officer by Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, who detached from Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) N98.

Harrington said he intends to build on the command culture Verducci set forth which holds lethality, integrity, family, training and trust in the highest esteem. In order to do this, Harrington described the guiding principles of valuing people, time, embodying positive leadership, teamwork and pride in our squadron and profession at arms.

Harrington described in his speech how VP-46 has been involved in every major conflict since its establishment nearly a century ago, and that he intends to continue the excellent work paved by his predecessors to keep the country safe.

“We will have the strength to fight to win and the honor to do it right,” said Harrington. “Strength requires reps and sets, resilience and connectedness. Honor reflects our proud history and requires integrity, trust and inclusivity. We will never, ever give up.”

