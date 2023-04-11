Oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron has Change of Command

230421-N-AN659-1086 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- Cmdr. Kevin Harrington, the Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' walks and salutes between Sailors of VP-46 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Wash., on April 21, 2023. VP-46 underwent a change of command where Harrington assumed the duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer, relieving Cmdr. Frank P. Verducci III. VP-46 is the oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron, and the second oldest squadron in the U.S. Navy, and Harrington will be the 88th Commanding Officer.

