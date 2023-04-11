Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron has Change of Command

    Oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron has Change of Command

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230421-N-AN659-1086 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- Cmdr. Kevin Harrington, the Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' walks and salutes between Sailors of VP-46 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Wash., on April 21, 2023. VP-46 underwent a change of command where Harrington assumed the duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer, relieving Cmdr. Frank P. Verducci III. VP-46 is the oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron, and the second oldest squadron in the U.S. Navy, and Harrington will be the 88th Commanding Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 19:43
    Photo ID: 7755490
    VIRIN: 230421-N-AN659-1084
    Resolution: 2048x1368
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron has Change of Command, by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oldest Maritime Patrol Squadron has Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commanding Officer
    VP
    Whidbey Island
    oldest
    VP-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT