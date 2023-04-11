452d Air Mobility Wing reveals new vision and mission statements

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — March Air Reserve Base hosted a wing-wide commander’s call Dec. 11, 2022. Over one-thousand Airmen attended the briefing where the 452d Air Mobility Wing (AMW) Commander, Col. Erik L. Aufderheide, revealed the new wing vision and mission statements:



• Vision: “Dominant Mobility and Nuclear Force…Ready Now!”



• Mission: “Provide Diverse, Combat-Ready and Multi-Capable Forces for Global Operations.”



Aufderheide shared that leadership across the wing – group, squadron officers and enlisted – started discussing what the new wing vision and mission statements should be back in early November. Their priority was to align the 452d AMW vision and mission statements with the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) priorities as well as the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) doctrine.



“We’re going to dominate with March Air Reserve Base as the premiere base of AFRC”, said Aufderheide. “We dominate the nuclear world too because everyone here set records. We set records generating air craft. We set records responding to air craft. And all of [Air Mobility Command], AFRC and big Air Force know it. March is on the board in a very positive way because of that. We are a dominant mobility and nuclear force. And we’re ready right now.”



“Mission, it feeds into the ACE construct: Agile Combat Employment. This next spike on the conventional side, it’s going to get dirty. When I say ‘dirty’, we’re going to fight in ways we’ve never fought before. But that’s part of the readiness. Readiness keeps us out of war and leads to peace.”



To conduct interviews with 452d AMW subject matter experts, please contact the public affairs office via email at 452AMW.PAworkflow@us.af.mil.



Air Force Doctrine Note 1-21, Agile Combat Employment: https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Portals/61/documents/AFDN_1-21/AFDN%201-21%20ACE.pdf

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 14:16 Story ID: 443173 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 452d Air Mobility Wing reveals new vision and mission statements, by MSgt Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.