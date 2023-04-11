Investing in our Planet: Earth Day 2023

Courtesy Photo | On April 22, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins our global community in the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On April 22, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins our global community in the celebration of Earth Day. The theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet." see less | View Image Page

On April 22, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) joins our global community in the celebration of Earth Day. Protecting and preserving our environment is an enduring mission for USACE. More than 10% of USACE’s workforce specializes in environmental disciplines, working alongside the rest of our diverse team to shape a sustainable future for current and future generations. USACE’s global team is planning, designing, building and operating projects and facilities with safety and sustainability at the forefront of our actions.



INVESTING IN OUR PLANET



Environmental stewardship is ingrained in USACE’s culture. It is grounded in USACE’s Environmental Operating Principles, which are incorporated into all that we do, across all mission areas. USACE’s Environmental Community of Practice is supported by more than 4,000 environmental professionals who specialize in diverse disciplines within the organization. This synergy across programs enables USACE to leverage technical competencies across the enterprise to respond to environmental challenges and provide enduring environmental benefits around the globe. Provided below are a few examples of key initiatives being taken across USACE to invest in our planet and protect our future.



- Reducing risks to human health and the environment by cleaning up sites degraded by activities that occurred throughout history in support of military readiness and national security.



- Planning ecosystem restoration projects and minimizing environmental impacts from other economic development projects by holistically evaluating environmental and social benefits and impacts, including compensatory mitigation where needed.



- Designing and constructing projects to last and perform for any reasonable future conditions by mainstreaming climate change adaptation into our missions, programs and operations.



- Delivering clean and renewable energy sources through hydropower production and installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.



- Advancing process improvements that promote delivery of quality and timely permit decisions for energy and infrastructure projects.



- Sustainably managing public land and water — more than 12 million acres — through engagements with stakeholders, partners and the American public.



- Enhancing resiliency to natural events by integrating natural and nature-based features into infrastructure to maximize sustainability of projects.



PROTECTING OUR FUTURE



USACE is adapting programs, projects, planning, and operations to manage the adverse impacts of climate change. By modernizing these key actions, we are better able to deliver vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.





Read more about this in USACE's Earth Day 2023 StrongPoint:

https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll8/id/4443