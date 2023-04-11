Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Investing in our Planet: Earth Day 2023

    Investing in our Planet: Earth Day 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On April 22, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins our global community in the celebration of Earth Day. The theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 7753950
    VIRIN: 230422-A-A1401-001
    Resolution: 5400x7200
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Investing in our Planet: Earth Day 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    sustainability
    environment
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Earth Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT