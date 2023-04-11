Going the extra mile

Running remains one of the most used forms of exercise to stay fit. Not everybody loves to run, but the benefits are undeniable according to U.S. Air National Guard member, Lt. Col. Jennifer Carlson.



Carlson, the 185th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Support Group Commander in Sioux City, Iowa, is an avid runner who not only runs for her military requirements, but for her own personal well-being.



“If you look at the health benefits of running, there are so many, said Carlson. It improves your sleep and your energy level.”



Carlson said she often takes time out of her schedule to run races across the nation and does so frequently with her husband, U.S. Air National Guard Col. Adam Carlson.



“We’ve got three young kids, so I've always said that’s how we date”, said Carlson.



Every year Carlson and her husband participate in different events such as the Army 10 Miler, the Marine Corps half marathon, a half Ironman Triathlon, and much more. To compete in these events, Carlson has had to travel to many different states including, Florida, California, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and more.



Over the years Carlson has earned a collection of metals, plaques, and awards highlighting her achievements. She has even qualified for the 2023 U.S. Triathlon Nationals for finishing in the top percent of her age group.



Carlson uses these races and her love for running to build resilience and stay in good health.



Along with competing in races, Carlson is also involved in the community. This is Carlson’s first year as the long-distance Lawton Bronson track team coach for the high school coed team.



“It’s a great group of athletes who are motivated, and they’ve just got this zest for life and they're fun and welcoming”, said Carlson.



Along with the high school students, she has also helped with the elementary track program. According to Carlson, the focus of the program is to get the kids interested in the idea of track and get kids moving.



“We use the track program as an avenue to interact with the kids and be positive mentors for them,” said Carlson.



Carlson explained that the elementary program is purely based on volunteers. Parents and teachers who have extra time help with approximately 150 kids per year from traditional kindergarten through sixth grade.



Not only does Carlson coach students, but she also put together a neighborhood walking club. In the summer, the group would meet three times a week in the mornings. They would typically walk two miles together.

Carlson emphasized that running is a great way to get to know your neighbor by social networking and being a part of the community.



According to Carlson, running helps service members stay in shape for the physical fitness requirements all military members must pass.



Carlson said to help the 185th ARW members not only stay in good health, but stay accountable for each other, she helped create a bike riding club. When the weather is warm, members would take off from the base and ride together. Carlson explained spending hours riding bikes together allows people to make a connection with each other across base.



Carlson explained that she draws inspiration from other service members who were injured in Iraq and Afghanistan but continue to stay active.



“It is so inspirational to see them still being active in their lives. Every time when I go for a run, and I think it’s tough, I think about all the people that can’t run, not because they don’t want to, but because they can't.”



Carlson said she has been given this amazing gift to be able to go out and run and continuously encourages others to try it.



“For me personally, running has always been a positive thing,” said Carlson. “It has always been a way to relax, to take a mental break and kind of recharge, and truly just be in the beauty that surrounds us.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 14:45 Story ID: 443136 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US