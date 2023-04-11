Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Jennifer Carlson speaks with her track team [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Col. Jennifer Carlson speaks with her track team

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jennifer Carlson, the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s Deputy Support Group Commander talks with her high-school track team she coaches, March 28, 2023, in Lawton, Iowa. This is Carlson’s first year coaching the track team.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 14:45
    Photo ID: 7753944
    VIRIN: 230328-Z-AR334-358
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.26 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Lt. Col Jennifer Carlson runs on the countryside
    Lt. Col. Jennifer Carlson speaks with her track team
    Lt. Col. Jennifer Carlson goes on a run
    Lt. Col Jennifer Carlson Performs Adminstrative Duties

    Going the extra mile

    Resilience
    Running
    185th ARW
    Iowa ANG

