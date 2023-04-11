Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Holocaust Remembrance Event

    2023 Holocaust Remembrance Event

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer | Elizabeth Igra, retired veteran educator, gives a speech at the Recce Point Club on...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Elizabeth Igra came to Beale AFB to share her personal experience of the Holocaust as a young child and her journey to recover the truth of what happened to her missing family members during that time. Igra started out by explaining how the Holocaust began and how it was facilitated. She went on to explain that the Holocaust is the most well documented genocide in history and that the Nazis kept meticulous records of the Holocaust as it was happening.

    She explained how she and her mother were living in a ghetto in Poland and escaped the persecution of Nazi soldiers. Igra and her mother walked from Poland to Czechoslovakia to Hungary, where they hid until the end of the war. Igra shared how she discovered that her father was killed at a concentration camp, while her uncle survived the camps.

    Igra spent 35 years teaching every grade level from preschool to graduate school. She has shared her story with students and teachers to encourage understanding of the Holocaust and spread awareness. She helped create Sacramento’s Shalom School and founded the nonprofit Central Valley Holocaust Educator’s Network. These resources were created to support teachers addressing this topic in schools and to support continuous learning within the community.

