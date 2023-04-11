Achieving Greatness: Bronco Warrant Officer selected as finalist for Adjutant General Week “Of the Year” Competition

Photo By Spc. Darbi Colson | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Davis, a human resources technician assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Darbi Colson | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Davis, a human resources technician assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, poses for a portrait on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 20, 2023. Davis was selected as a warrant officer finalist in the Adjutant General Week “Of the Year” In-Person Competition which will be held at Fort Jackson, South Carolina June 11-15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Davis, a human resources technician assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, was selected as a warrant officer finalist in the Adjutant General Week “Of the Year” In-Person Competition which will be held at Fort Jackson, South Carolina June 11-15, 2023.



Davis was selected by a panel of senior Adjutant General officers, warrant officers, and command sergeants major and will represent the Broncos, 25th Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Pacific during the competition.



“When I was selected I was super ecstatic, but at first I was also like no because I’m one of the types of people who doesn’t like praise,” said Davis. “I always just let my work speak for itself.”



As the human resources technician for the Brigade, Davis is in charge of HR metrics, data analytics, and training Soldiers on newly implemented systems, such as the new Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army.



However, Davis is not limited by his job description and his reputation of delivering success and leading Soldiers precedes him, which is evident by the line that often can be seen forming outside of his office.



“He is a known entity not just here in the Brigade but within the Division and across the Island,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gary Clark, a human resources officer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, who initially nominated Davis for the recognition and who will act as his sponsor during the competition.



According to Clark, Davis effortlessly embodies the Army value of selfless service, constantly wanting to help others and treating every issue and action that comes his way like it’s one of his own.



Davis, who has more than a decade of experience in the human resources field, and who spent his first 9 years as an enlisted Soldier, believes that his approach is simply part of his job and assists in empowering Soldiers.



“It’s important for me to influence the new generation,” said Davis. “I want to ensure they are up to date with everything that is changing in the Army and are knowledgeable on it and able to understand and absorb all the new information and then just run with it. If they have that they’re able to make change in the future at their level and that’s what matters because they are the future of the Army.”



As for how Davis continuously finds the drive, motivation, and eagerness to make the Army a better place, it is simple, he said.



“I love the Army, I love my family, and I love the Lord. All of that makes me want to wake up everyday and achieve greatness in everything that I do.”



During the second week of June, Davis will be waking up in Fort Jackson, South Carolina and pushing himself to achieve the title of “2023 Adjutant General Warrant Officer of the Year” during the week-long competition.



The selected finalists of all categories, including enlisted Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, warrant officers, and officers will compete in multiple events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, a weapons range, essay, board, and technical job assessment.



“I’m looking forward to competing and getting my name out there while networking,” said Davis. “At the end of the day, I know there are phenomenal warrants who have a ton of knowledge so I’m excited to learn from them and try to be better every day to achieve greatness.”



The winners of each category will be announced at the end of the Adjutant General Week during the Adjutant General National Ball on June 15, 2023.