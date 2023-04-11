Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Achieving Greatness: Bronco Warrant Officer selected as finalist for Adjutant General Week “Of the Year” Competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Davis, a human resources technician assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, poses for a portrait on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 20, 2023. Davis was selected as a warrant officer finalist in the Adjutant General Week “Of the Year” In-Person Competition which will be held at Fort Jackson, South Carolina June 11-15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    25th Infantry Division
    Broncos
    Warrant Officer
    Tropic Lightning
    Of the Year

