U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Davis, a human resources technician assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, poses for a portrait on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 20, 2023. Davis was selected as a warrant officer finalist in the Adjutant General Week “Of the Year” In-Person Competition which will be held at Fort Jackson, South Carolina June 11-15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 20:12 Photo ID: 7752262 VIRIN: 230420-A-IV381-1006 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.56 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Achieving Greatness: Bronco Warrant Officer selected as finalist for Adjutant General Week “Of the Year” Competition, by SPC Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.