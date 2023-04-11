Fort Benning welcomes new command sergeant major

Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr. assumed responsibility of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning during a ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, April 19, 2023.



Dodson began his career as an Infantry Soldier in the U.S. Army on June 28, 1995, and attended One Station Unit Training here. His most recent assignment was as the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Japan.



“I am honored to have this opportunity to support the MCOE. Fort Benning plays a vital role in training and leader development,” Dodson said. “Together, we will continue to uphold our legacy of excellence and ensure that our Soldiers are trained and equipped to fight and win.”



Dodson has served in every Infantry and non-commissioned officer leadership position in the Army to include rifleman, team leader, section leader, platoon sergeant, operations sergeant major and command sergeant major. He has been assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning; the 5th Ranger Training Battalion at Camp Merrill, Ga.; U.S. Army Garrison Fort Polk in Louisiana; and Marshall University in Huntington, W.V., as a Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor, among others. Dodson has deployed five times to Afghanistan and four times to Iraq.



"Bottom line: Command Sgt. Maj. Dodson has a diverse background while in leadership positions and is absolutely the right sergeant major to help us take the Maneuver Center of Excellence into the future," Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Commanding General Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard said.



Dodson’s awards and decorations include the three Legion of Merit awards, four Bronze Star Medals, seven Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, the Iraq Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal with arrowhead device, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 5 device, the NATO Service Medal for service in Afghanistan, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, a Joint Meritorious Unit Award, a Valorous Unit Award, two Meritorious Unit Awards, and an Army Superior Unit Award. He has also earned the Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Pathfinder Badge, Master Parachutist Badge with Combat Jump Device, Air Assault Badge, German Parachutist Badge, and the Order of St. Maurice (Centurion).



Dodson has a Bachelor of Science degree and master’s degree in management (organizational leadership) also from Excelsior College in New York.



The mission of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning is to provide trained and combat-ready Soldiers and Leaders, develop doctrine and capabilities for the maneuver force, and provide a first-class quality of life for our service members, civilians, and families to ensure our Army’s maneuver force is ready now and in the future.

