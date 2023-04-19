Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 04 19 MCoE CSM Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    2023 04 19 MCoE CSM Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    (Fort Benning, Ga) - Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson assumes responsibility as the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence command sergeant major, April 19, 2023 in Marshall Auditorium. Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, gave remarks. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, MCoE Photographer)

