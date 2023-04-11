Exchange, Lionsgate Offer Free Advance Screening of ‘SISU’ to Select Military Communities

DALLAS – Service members, military families and retirees can catch a free screening of Lionsgate’s “SISU” at select Exchange Reel Time Theaters on April 22, in advance of the film’s nationwide theatrical release April 28. (https://flic.kr/p/2our2ju)



“The Exchange is honored to work with Lionsgate to bring another free advance movie screening to military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This Exchange benefit is another way that we show our appreciation to our service members and their families for their service and sacrifice.”



“SISU” follows Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), a solitary gold prospector and Winter War veteran living in northern Finland who crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in the last desperate days of World War II. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu,” this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.



The following installations are offering the special showings April 22:



• Fort Huachuca • Fort Polk

• Fort Irwin • Grand Forks AFB

• Fort Jackson • Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

• Fort Leonard Wood • Malmstrom AFB

• Fort Novosel • Sheppard AFB



“SISU” is the 384th distributor appreciation free screening of a major motion picture by the Exchange and fifth in 2023.



Directed by: Jalmari Helander

Written by: Jalmari Helander

Produced by: Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon, Antonio Salas, Petri Jokiranta

Cast: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo, Onni Tommila

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, gore and language



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



