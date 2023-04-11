Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground to receive a $244,000 facelift

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $244,000 contract to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $244,000 contract to AMG Construction Company, out of Banning, California, to update its Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground, near Valley City, North Dakota. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $244,000 contract to AMG Construction Company, out of Banning, California, to update its Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground, near Valley City, North Dakota.



The project includes upgrading the campgrounds electrical and water systems and enlarging camping pads to accommodate today’s larger recreational vehicles and travel trailers. The campground was originally designed and built in the 1960s.



Construction will begin this spring and is scheduled for completion in 2024. Camping will not be permitted at this campground during the construction due to safety concerns; however, Lake Ashtabula’s other campgrounds will remain open. Reservations can be made at www.recreation.gov.



“The St. Paul District is committed to continuing to provide safe recreational opportunities for the general public during construction,” said Scott Tichy, Corps of Engineers Lake Ashtabula manager. “We look forward to completing these upgrades at this campground, so families can continue to enjoy Lake Ashtabula for years to come.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. Our recreation sites provide a diverse range of outdoor activities that promote a healthy lifestyle to millions of people every year. We are committed to providing a safe, fun and secure experience for our visitors.