Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground to receive a $244,000 facelift

    Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground to receive a $244,000 facelift

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $244,000 contract to...... read more read more

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $244,000 contract to AMG Construction Company, out of Banning, California, to update its Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground, near Valley City, North Dakota.

    The project includes upgrading the campgrounds electrical and water systems and enlarging camping pads to accommodate today’s larger recreational vehicles and travel trailers. The campground was originally designed and built in the 1960s.

    Construction will begin this spring and is scheduled for completion in 2024. Camping will not be permitted at this campground during the construction due to safety concerns; however, Lake Ashtabula’s other campgrounds will remain open. Reservations can be made at www.recreation.gov.

    “The St. Paul District is committed to continuing to provide safe recreational opportunities for the general public during construction,” said Scott Tichy, Corps of Engineers Lake Ashtabula manager. “We look forward to completing these upgrades at this campground, so families can continue to enjoy Lake Ashtabula for years to come.”

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. Our recreation sites provide a diverse range of outdoor activities that promote a healthy lifestyle to millions of people every year. We are committed to providing a safe, fun and secure experience for our visitors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:24
    Story ID: 442903
    Location: VALLEY CITY, ND, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground to receive a $244,000 facelift, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground to receive a $244,000 facelift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    recreation
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    campgrounds
    Lake Ashtabula

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT