    Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground to receive a $244,000 facelift

    VALLEY CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $244,000 contract to AMG Construction Company, out of Banning, California, to update its Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground, near Valley City, North Dakota.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Location: VALLEY CITY, NC, US
    USACE
    Recreation
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Campgrounds
    Lake Ashtabula

