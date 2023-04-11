Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground to receive a $244,000 facelift

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $244,000 contract to AMG Construction Company, out of Banning, California, to update its Lake Ashtabula West Crossing Campground, near Valley City, North Dakota.
