PEO STRI’s Synthetic Training Environment Information System Platform Development Kit Update to Foster Broader Collaboration & Integration with Industry

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) released the next iteration of the Platform Development Kit (PDK) on March 14.



Building on its initial 2021 release, the update is headlined by not only enhanced technical data on the Synthetic Training Environment Information System (STE-IS) underpinnings, but also includes an initial Software Development Kit (SDK). The SDK will enable the industry to integrate active simulation services and capabilities within the STE simulation data distribution infrastructure referred to as the STE Data Fabric.



The PDK is a collaboration tool that allows industry to submit technologies and capabilities into a ‘plug and play’ data system for industry-to-industry, industry-to-government and government interagency partnerships and platform integration.



In March 2022, PEO STRI offered the PDK to a wider business and industry sector to streamline the development of new capabilities for the Army’s STE-IS, the foundational architecture comprised of the Training Simulation Software (TSS), Training Management Tool (TMT) and One World Terrain (OWT).



This update will benefit collaboration by making it easier for industry vendors to identify PEO STRI STE requirements to ensure solutions are compliant and can grow to support the larger STE ecosystem.



“This PDK update will allow industry vendors to gain valuable insight into STE-IS Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), Application Protocol Interfaces (APIs) and interfaces to facilitate initial STE-connected capabilities,” said Michael Wright, chief engineer for STE Integration.



“The PDK provides both documentation and the initial software to reduce the barriers of entry for vendors to become familiar and interoperable with STE,” Wright said. “The PDK will be updated at each release of the SDK to provide additional insight into STE MOSA interfaces, APIs and architecture.”



Amit Kapadia, chief engineer for PEO STRI’s Project Manager Synthetic Environment, further elaborated how industry can utilize the PDK.



“Industry will be able to use the PDK and its initial software infrastructure to collaborate with PEO STRI across the entire STE platform,” he said.



There are more updates to come as the STE and its associated PDK evolves. The STE-IS team leveraged various rapid prototyping, integration and test opportunities that have initially been used across the STE family of programs. This has culminated in usable software components provided in this PDK for industry to design, build and demonstrate STE-compliant modeling and simulation capabilities.



PEO STRI announced during the December 2022 Training & Simulation Industry Symposium at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) it planned to release the PDK update during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The release of this update meets PEO STRI’s target date and continued commitment to open collaboration.



The infrastructure offered by the PDK streamlines the development and fielding of modeling and simulation capabilities across industry, government and academia by making all valuable information available to all parties while fostering rapid capability insertion into the future.



Advancements such as these that facilitate collaboration in the development of advanced technologies are crucial to enhancing Soldier readiness and ensuring the U.S. Army is the world’s premier fighting force.



Industry can request access to the PDK by emailing:

usarmy.orlando.peo-stri.list.ste-is-sw-distribution-requests@army.mil.

