Tucson Resident Office conducts safe construction at Fort Huachuca

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District engineers from the Tucson Resident Office safely deliver quality programs to the public and military in Arizona with a wide variety of projects and planning, engineering, construction and environmental services.



Harold M. Colby, a district construction control representative from the Tucson Resident Office, discussed the Ground Transport Equipment building project’s safety protocols during an interview March 29 near Tucson, Arizona.



“The USACE mandates our contractors to have an active safety program that is primarily based on the USACE Safety Manual, EM 385-1-1, and to also adhere to the regulations set forth under the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, OSHA,” said Colby, the quality assurance representative assigned to the Ground Transport Equipment building project. “The district provides guidance and oversight to the local offices through review of submittals regarding safety, such as Accident Prevention Plan (AAP) reviews, crane plans, dive plans, etc.”



The USACE Safety and Health Requirement Manual, or EM 385-1-1, details the safety and health requirements for all Corps activities and operations. According to the manual, applicability extends to “missions under the command of the chief of engineers, whether accomplished by military, civilian or contractor personnel.”



“What I like about working with the Corps is the safety aspects of the job sites,” said Thane Mir, a project manager with Rasch Construction Inc., a company contracted by the district. “All Corps job sites are super safe. They all follow EM 385 safety, all contractors have to have in their AAPs in and attend daily safety meetings.”





In March, Los Angeles District Commander Col. Julie Balten and Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. Johnny Ives discussed the Ground Transport Equipment building project, in addition to other construction projects at the installation.



“Safely delivering quality projects is our number one priority,” Balten said. “The Los Angeles District is dedicated to delivering safe and quality projects to our Arizona partners and stakeholders.”



The Ground Transport Equipment building project is slated for completion in late 2024.



“Having been a Soldier, working with the Corps and supporting both our nation and our military is a personal honor,” Colby said.





For more information about LA District programs and projects, visit www.spl.usace.army.mil.



For more information about Fort Huachuca, visit https://home.army.mil/huachuca/index.php.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 19:29 Story ID: 442773 Location: AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tucson Resident Office conducts safe construction at Fort Huachuca, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.