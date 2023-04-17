It’s Fri-nally Here! Exchange Continues Weekly Online Giveaways for Military Shoppers

Courtesy Photo | Friday is Fri-YAY! Celebrate the end of the week with @shopmyexchange Free Friday...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Friday is Fri-YAY! Celebrate the end of the week with @shopmyexchange Free Friday giveaways. Authorized shoppers can visit Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange every Friday and comment on the Free Friday post for a chance to win popular prizes! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can enter to win a popular prize provided by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service in the retailer’s Free Friday giveaway program.



Authorized military shoppers who comment on the Exchange’s Free Friday Facebook post each Friday at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange have a chance to win trending products including cookware, cutlery, furniture and more.



“Service members and their families sacrifice so much day in and out to serve our country,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange looks forward to giving away more popular products this year.”



The Free Friday program received more than 34,000 entries from shoppers in 2022, giving away more than $80,000 in prizes to the military community since 2017. Free Friday winners took home more than $14,800 in prizes last year including air fryers, gardening packages, cookware, bedding and more.



Authorized shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged and disabled Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees are eligible to enter. Comments made on a Free Friday Facebook post by 11:59 p.m. Central on the day of the post will be entered into the weekly drawing.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



