Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Operates in South China Sea

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) is operating in the South China Sea, conducting training among surface, air, and undersea assets, as well as flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, April 16.



The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) are currently on a regularly-scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



This is the third time Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 operated in the South China Sea during its deployment to the Indo-Pacific.



“The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is fulfilling a promise to our allies and partners in the region – we aren’t going anywhere,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “Our presence in the region reinforces open sea lines of communication and the rules-based international order. Our commitment to our allies and partners in the region remains ironclad as we promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



NIMCSG consists of USS Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Bunker Hill, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), Decatur, and Wayne E. Meyer of Destroyer Squadron Nine.



Nimitz’s embarked air wing consists of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94, “Kestrels” of VFA-137, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

