Honor a Public Safety Telecommunicator During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week April 9-15, 2023, the U.S. Marine Corps invites community members to celebrate those who connect us to critical resources in moments of need. These key communicators are the link between the citizens and responders during personal crises and community-wide disasters. The Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Emergency Dispatch Services (EDS) Awards Program recognizes the most outstanding public safety communications centers and public safety telecommunicators who achieve the highest degree of excellence in support of the public safety mission.



Congratulations to the following civilian Marines and installations for being selected as the recipients of the 2022 Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year, Public Safety Shift Supervisor of the Year, Public Safety Communications Center Supervisor of the Year and Public Safety Communications Center of the Year awards. These individuals excelled in all areas of work performance and are being recognized for consistently going the extra mile in serving their installations, the emergency responders, other agencies and co-workers.



- 2022 MCICOM Public Safety Telecommunicators of the Year: Stephine Degner, Training and Education Command (TECOM), Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, and Michelle Goodman, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

- 2022 MCICOM Public Safety Shift Supervisor of the Year: Amanda Scott, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST), Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune.

- 2022 MCICOM Public Safety Communications Center Supervisor of the Year: Deputy Chief David Gouldie, TECOM, MCRD Parris Island.

- 2022 MCICOM Public Safety Communications Center of the Year: MCIEAST, MCB Camp Lejeune.



We encourage you to recognize your local public safety telecommunicators through participation in the 911 Telecommunicator Tree of Life project by visiting, https://911treeoflife.org. The Tree of Life website provides an easy and visual way to recognize the dedication, commitment and impact of our 911 telecommunicators. The “Tree of Life” concept has been used in 911 call centers nationwide to celebrate successes, with a new “leaf” recognizing the lives impacted through quick dispatching of public safety help or calm instructions in times of crises.



“It’s an absolute honor to serve with our Marine Corps public safety telecommunicators. Their role, as the first responder, in our emergency incident response system is paramount to reducing risk and negative outcomes before field responders arrive on scene. National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate their tireless efforts,” said George Berger, Emergency Dispatch Services Program Manager, MCICOM. “I would like to thank all Marine Corps 911 public safety telecommunicators for their contributions in helping to make our installations a safer community.”



Join the effort and recognize a deserving 911 telecommunicator by adding a “leaf” to the Tree of Life in their honor.



- Visit the 911 Telecommunicator Tree of Life website at https://911treeoflife.org and select “Add a Leaf.”

- Enter the 911 telecommunicator’s name and public safety answering point.

- Submit your information and be sure to tell the person you recognized that they will join many of their colleagues being honored in this national tribute.



There is no limit to the number of telecommunicators you can recognize.



The 911 Telecommunicator Tree of Life project is a joint effort between the NG911 Institute, the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials, the National Emergency Number Association, the National Association of State 911 Administrators, the DoD and the National 911 Office.

