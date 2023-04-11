Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission

Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrated their end of the KFOR mission, during a transfer of authority and awards ceremony, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on Feb. 3, 2023.





The incoming commander Lt. Col. Intars Junze received the flag from the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Girtz Savins as part of the transfer of authority ceremony. Soldiers of the Latvian Contingent were honored with the non-Article 5 NATO medal for their service of peace and freedom operations in Kosovo. Medals were individually pinned on by RC-East Maneuver Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jared Sheets and RC-East Latvian Commander Lt. Col. Girtz Savins.

Sheets spoke at the ceremony and thanked the Lativan contingent for their service to the KFOR mission.

“I will remember the lessons learned when I worked with Latvia, and that there is power in unity,” Sheets said.

RC-East Soldiers remain committed towards maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo as mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

