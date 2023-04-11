Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission

    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley | Kosovo Force Regional Command-East Maneuver Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Jared Sheets...... read more read more

    KOSOVO

    02.03.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrated their end of the KFOR mission, during a transfer of authority and awards ceremony, at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on Feb. 3, 2023.


    The incoming commander Lt. Col. Intars Junze received the flag from the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Girtz Savins as part of the transfer of authority ceremony. Soldiers of the Latvian Contingent were honored with the non-Article 5 NATO medal for their service of peace and freedom operations in Kosovo. Medals were individually pinned on by RC-East Maneuver Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jared Sheets and RC-East Latvian Commander Lt. Col. Girtz Savins.
    Sheets spoke at the ceremony and thanked the Lativan contingent for their service to the KFOR mission.
    “I will remember the lessons learned when I worked with Latvia, and that there is power in unity,” Sheets said.
    RC-East Soldiers remain committed towards maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo as mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 10:30
    Story ID: 442633
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission, by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission
    Kosovo Force-Regional Command-East, Latvian Contingent, celebrates their end of the KFOR mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Latvia
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT